Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises about 1.7% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSE:CEM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,270. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

