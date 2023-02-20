Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

