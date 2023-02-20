Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $355.47 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00080273 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00057672 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010521 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029969 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003854 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001754 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,036,989,631 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
