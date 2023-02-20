The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

