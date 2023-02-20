The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $158.59. 1,797,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $205.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

