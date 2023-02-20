The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,257,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 345,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

