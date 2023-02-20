The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $114.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

