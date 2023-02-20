The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 7,820,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

