The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $63.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 3,861,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

