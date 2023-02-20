The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.
PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.
Pegasystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,052. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.