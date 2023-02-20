The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,052. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

