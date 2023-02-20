The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
CEMEX Trading Down 0.8 %
CX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.