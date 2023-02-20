The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

CX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

