The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $36.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.50 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

