The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 744,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

