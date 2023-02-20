The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

The Glimpse Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 100,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at The Glimpse Group

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,811 shares in the company, valued at $233,385.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Glimpse Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

