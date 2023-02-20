The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,316 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola worth $396,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

