Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,373. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

