Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.