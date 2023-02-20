Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 5,496 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.