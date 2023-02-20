Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $556,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

