Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.85 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

