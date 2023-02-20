Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 706,537 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $41.92.

