Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,431,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,644,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Trading Up 2.7 %
Haleon stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
