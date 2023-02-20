Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 5,378 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 232,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,442,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 186,669 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 55,961 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 54,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.