Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 1,062,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 488,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

