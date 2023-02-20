Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.68.

BBWI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

