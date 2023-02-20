Tellor (TRB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.34 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $43.34 million and $11.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $18.34 or 0.00075826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,993 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
