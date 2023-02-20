Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 163,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.