Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,382. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

