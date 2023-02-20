Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

