Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

