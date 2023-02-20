Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.98 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $49.98 million and $4.14 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,237,143,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,935,142,009 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

