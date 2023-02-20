Susquehanna Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

