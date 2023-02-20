sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 53,031,777 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

