SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their equal weight rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

