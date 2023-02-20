SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

