Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00025775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $887,162.02 and $109,529.90 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

