STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up 2.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STORE Capital Profile

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

