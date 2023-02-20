StockNews.com Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
