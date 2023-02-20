StockNews.com Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

