StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

