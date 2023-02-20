StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
