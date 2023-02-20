StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.