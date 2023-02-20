StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

