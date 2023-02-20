StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

