Stifel Nicolaus Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $820.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $782.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $716.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $700.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.