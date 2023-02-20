Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 557,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,733. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

