Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.