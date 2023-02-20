Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 557,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

