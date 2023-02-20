Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 321,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Stories

