Stephens Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.98.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

