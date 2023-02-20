Star Bulk Carriers’ (SBLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 2,435,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

